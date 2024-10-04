Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 104,889 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CTXR opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.60. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

