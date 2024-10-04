Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microvast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 164,702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microvast by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,358,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 629,456 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Microvast by 662.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,308,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,583 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 844,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microvast stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.71 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. Analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

