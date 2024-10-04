Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $30,000 in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 13.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Borr Drilling stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

