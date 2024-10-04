12,284 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $185,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 1.9 %

CRDF opened at $2.53 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.65% and a negative net margin of 6,143.91%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.