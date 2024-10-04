Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Trading Up 6.2 %

PETS opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

