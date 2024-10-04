Point72 DIFC Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd cut its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 706,900 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 534,172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 520,368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 456,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 436,629 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 11.6 %

RAPT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.