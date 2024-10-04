Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 6,130 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 4.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 124.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $730.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.12. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

TREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

