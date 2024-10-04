Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $27.01 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $548.93 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.62.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

