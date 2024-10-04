NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 0.4 %

NCR Voyix stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NCR Voyix news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Voyix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

