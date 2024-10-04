GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 46.9% – What’s Next?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 46.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 5,047,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 1,261,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$73.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Further Reading

