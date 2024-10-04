19,143 Shares in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,730,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,801,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,117,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,080. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.58. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

