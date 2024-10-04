Xponance Inc. Sells 15,634 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $9,733,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ChargePoint by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 176,246 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,060.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,515 shares of company stock worth $100,595. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

