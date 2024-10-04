12,909 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,034,000 after buying an additional 533,880 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 191,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 73.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. UBS Group lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

