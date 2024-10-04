Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,032 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UWMC. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $6,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 1,743.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of UWM by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 94.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UWM Stock Down 2.6 %

UWMC stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.24 million, a PE ratio of 262.00 and a beta of 1.63. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

