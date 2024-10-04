Xponance Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

WULF stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

