Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $294,000 Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 662,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 371,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 334,381 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Shares of DBRG opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

