Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 239.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,039.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 195,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $4.69 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $102,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,362,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $102,597.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,275 shares of company stock worth $2,802,644 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

