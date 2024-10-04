Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Revolve Group worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 148.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Revolve Group stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

