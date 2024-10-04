Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $23.40 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
