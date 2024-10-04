Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 42.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 563,853 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,041,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,615,000 after buying an additional 296,941 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,255,000 after acquiring an additional 209,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 64.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 182,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.61.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

