Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 96,577 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

