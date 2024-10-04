Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,025 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Veracyte worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2,331.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Veracyte Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,541 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

