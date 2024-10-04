Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.66 Million Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $22,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.5% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $737.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

