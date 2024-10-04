Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $67.07 on Friday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

