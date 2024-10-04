Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,124 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

