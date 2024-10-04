Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 587,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

LSCC stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

