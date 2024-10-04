Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after acquiring an additional 883,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,198.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Informatica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INFA

Informatica Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.