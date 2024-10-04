Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.38 Million in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.33% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viad by 455.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viad by 227.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 20.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Viad by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Viad stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.35 million, a PE ratio of -92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Viad in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

View Our Latest Report on Viad

Viad Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.