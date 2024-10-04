Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.69 Million Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.27% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 258.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 893,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 644,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 127,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $251.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.