Bank of Montreal Can Buys 177,105 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CMP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

