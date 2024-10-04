Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,054,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 580.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000.

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $858.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

