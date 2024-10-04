Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,604,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 13,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

ITT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. ITT’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.