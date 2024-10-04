Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,302 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

