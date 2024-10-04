Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 9,109 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $3,764,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth $1,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth $509,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on E shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of E stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

