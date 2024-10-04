GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of GATX worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,277,000 after buying an additional 191,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,074,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,049,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 46.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GATX opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.42.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

