Bank of Montreal Can Buys 40,053 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Taseko Mines worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 990.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 164,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 755,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 229,849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 621,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 3.1 %

TGB opened at $2.53 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $739.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

