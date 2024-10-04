Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 58,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.