Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,557,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $6,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

