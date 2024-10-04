Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after buying an additional 492,128 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 245,573 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TLK opened at $18.79 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.