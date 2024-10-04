Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

