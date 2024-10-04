Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $60.46 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

