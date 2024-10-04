Bank of Montreal Can Sells 595,192 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $128.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

