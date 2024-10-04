Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,997 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after acquiring an additional 402,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $67.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.