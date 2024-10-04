Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $901.51 million, a P/E ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

