Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 176.9% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Valvoline Trading Down 1.9 %

Valvoline stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.