Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Down 0.4 %

DCI stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,271. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.