Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

