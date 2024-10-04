Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

