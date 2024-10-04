Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 9,337.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

