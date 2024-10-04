Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.65 Million Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 229,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.58% of PlayAGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in PlayAGS by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Price Performance

AGS opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $453.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

